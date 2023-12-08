Transport Minister says Park & Ride at Cappagh is ‘still on cards’

The Minister for Transport has told the Dáil that a Park & Ride proposal beside Cappagh Park in Galway – with space for nearly 200 cars – is still ‘on the cards’.

Éamon Ryan was responding to queries from Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who said that 20 years ago, the City Council had agreed to roll out Park & Rides on the eastern and western sides of the city.

While there had been progress on sites on the eastern side, there was “absolutely nothing” for the western side, the Independent TD said.

She had asked the Minister for an update on proposed Park & Rides for Galway.

Minister Ryan said his Department’s Park & Ride Development Office had identified up to five sites, three of which were for initial development and two earmarked as “future” projects.

He said that work is ongoing in relation to proposed ‘bus-based’ Park & Rides where the M6 merges into the N6 dual carriageway (at the Junction 19 Oranmore exit) and at a site on the N83 (formerly the N17) close to Loughgeorge.

Deputy Connolly said that almost 20 years ago, when she was a city councillor, a proposal was passed that Park & Ride be rolled out on the east and west of the city and this be included in the City Development Plan.

Minister Ryan said that the site on the Cappagh Road – close to the Western Distributor Road roundabout “is being considered”.

This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, see the December 8 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.