Transport Minister confirms plans to clear existing rail line between Athenry and Claremorris

Transport Minister confirms plans to clear existing rail line between Athenry and Claremorris
The Minister for Transport has confirmed plans are in place to clear the existing rail line between Athenry and Claremorris

Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cúiv put the question to Eamon Ryan in the Dáil during a discussion on the Western Rail Corridor.


He also requested that engineering surveys be done while the line is being cleared, to gain an idea of the cost involved in the project

In response, Minister Ryan says he has asked Irish Rail if the line can be done as soon as possible:

