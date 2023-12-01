Transport Minister confirms plans to clear existing rail line between Athenry and Claremorris
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Minister for Transport has confirmed plans are in place to clear the existing rail line between Athenry and Claremorris
Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cúiv put the question to Eamon Ryan in the Dáil during a discussion on the Western Rail Corridor.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He also requested that engineering surveys be done while the line is being cleared, to gain an idea of the cost involved in the project
In response, Minister Ryan says he has asked Irish Rail if the line can be done as soon as possible:
The post Transport Minister confirms plans to clear existing rail line between Athenry and Claremorris appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Births registered in Galway city down slightly on last year
The numbers of births registered in Galway is slightly down on last year’s figures. Between...
Garda Chief’s warning about lack of CCTV cameras in Galway
Galway would be badly caught out due to the absence of CCTV across the city in the event of a wid...
Speeding fines in Galway City halved after one road’s limit was raised
The number of motorists caught speeding in Galway City has almost halved after the limit was incr...
8,000 rugby fans set to descend on Galway City
More than 8,000 rugby fans will descend on Galway City this Saturday for the first sell-out game ...
Knocknacarra and Mervue march on in FAI Junior Cup
Local Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty The FAI Junior Cup saw two city sides produce excellent r...
Staff ‘tackled’ Galway City councillor on Crown Square move
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley Cheer is in short supply at City ...
ConTempo concerts to spread Christmas cheer
Two concerts next week will bring the Galway Music Residency’s Lunchtime with ConTempo series to ...
Fit-again Hansen ready for the visit of Leinster in sell-out clash at the Sportsground
By JOHN FALLON CONNACHT have received a timely boost with Irish winger Mack Hansen cleared to ...
Galway City Climate Plan highlights risk of severe flooding and heatwaves
Severe flooding events, heatwaves and droughts all pose a significant risk in the coming decades,...