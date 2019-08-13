Transition key in move from peat to parkland

A local TD has called on the Minister for the Environment to implement a ‘just transition’ for communities hit by the closure of cutaway bogs – and has proposed in the long-term for the development of a recreational and activity parkland for East Galway.

In a submission to Minister Richard Bruton, Roscommon Galway Deputy Denis Naughten has proposed that the Ballinasloe Parkland Project would tie in with Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands tourism brand.

In a broad document which calls for action to ensure there is a transition period that would lead from the end of peat production to long-term sustainable jobs across the midlands, Deputy Naughten said the Government must put in place a fund for this without any further delay.

“This fund should be established by ring-fencing five per cent of the climate action, rural regeneration and urban regeneration funds to provide alternative job opportunities for employees of Bord na Móna, the ESB and the communities dependent on those jobs,” said the former Minister.

He reiterated previous calls for decommissioning works to commence without delay, providing employment for those facing job-losses as a result of the phasing out of peat production.

In his submission, Deputy Naughten noted that work was ongoing on drafting an application under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund for Ballinasloe – focussing on its potential within the Hidden Heartlands.

This initiative, he said, was already promoting the region using a number of key tourism corridors, namely the Shannon Blueway which incorporated the River Suck, the Beara Breffni Way and the Dublin to Galway Greenway.

“As a result, this site would be at the effective cross roads of the key tourism corridors proposed in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and could tell the story of the active rehabilitation of our bogs and re-purposing of the economic importance cutaway bogs are playing in the development of tourism in the region.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.