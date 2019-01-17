Transit model gets major upgrade to bring it up-to-date for modern market

Applications for medium-sized vans are very broad, whether you are a fleet buyer, a courier company or an owner user there’s a host of applications. Light commercials like the Ford Transit Connect are vital tools for trades people, delivery drivers and public utilities.

Ford’s Transit Connect sits in the middle of their medium van range, between the Transit Custom and the Transit Courier suitable for an array of uses. Ford have made quite a number of changes to it to bring it up-to-date and it is now better equipped, promises reduced running costs and a choice of EcoBlue and TDCi diesel, and EcoBoost petrol engine technologies.

Modern connectivity technologies have been introduced to assist drivers remain up-to-date with the latest work schedules and traffic information on-the-go, and sophisticated driver assistance technologies can help operators mitigate the risk of speeding fines and accidents.

Visually you get a fresh new look with a smart new front-end and new grille, xenon headlights and LED daytime running lights with a more aerodynamic lower fascia and front spoiler to deliver the fresh new look.

Inside there is a revised instrument panel with a new central control area that incorporates a floating, 6-inch colour touchscreen on higher series models, supporting Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system. New trim materials also give stylish and hard-wearing environment for long working days in the cab.

FordPass Connect on-board modem technology for the Transit Connect enables business users to interact with their vehicles like never before, turning them into mobile Wi-Fi hotspots with connectivity for up to 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices, and helping drivers plan faster, less stressful journeys with Live Traffic updates for the SYNC 3 navigation system.

