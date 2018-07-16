Transfer of ownership of Lenaboy Castle to Council still up in the air

The transfer of Lenaboy Castle into public ownership is not a done deal.

Galway City Council confirmed this week that negotiations on the proposed transfer of ownership of the Taylor’s Hill property to the local authority are still ongoing.

Last September, the Council issued a statement to announce the Sisters of Mercy will transfer St Anne’s Children’s Home to the local authority.

A cash payment of €750,000 was to be included in the deal, the City Council said.

But 10 months on and the deal is not yet done.

A City Council spokesperson confirmed that the transfer of land is subject to ‘Contract/Contract denied’.

“Outstanding issues, which include the completion of reports on traffic impact, access, and a geo-physical survey were agreed by both parties as required prior to any proposed transfer under the due diligence process. There are still a number of outstanding surveys to be completed by/on behalf of the current owners and therefore the transfer has not been completed yet,” a spokesperson said.

He said the Council was “hopeful, due to the positive outcomes of the due diligence process to date” that the transfer can be finalised soon, “possibly during autumn 2018”.

The Council spokesperson added: “This will allow its transformation into a cultural and artistic hub under Galway City Council’s cultural strategy ‘Everybody Matters’ to benefit children and young people across Galway city and its wider hinterland.

“If the City Council assumes ownership of the property, work to plan and renovate the property will be initiated thereafter. This will include consultation and engagement with interested stakeholders, especially persons who were associated with the property in its many previous guises, including former residents.”

Last year, the Galway City Tribune revealed that the woman who exposed the mass baby grave in Tuam is concerned another one exists on the grounds of Lenaboy. Historian Catherine Corless said she wanted excavations to be carried out on land around the city orphanage to determine if another horror story lies beneath.

Tireless research by Ms Corless uncovered up to 800 child remains at the Mother and Baby Home run by the Bon Secours in Tuam. She was since approached by survivors of St Anne’s, who believe there may be a children’s burial ground similar to that discovered in Tuam.

Former residents of the Taylor’s Hill institution have asked that a national centre for survivors of religious institutions be set-up on the site. Survivors want a resource centre built at the site that will be run and managed for, and by survivors of religious institutions, and their families.

A national centre for survivors is essential to advance the cause of justice for survivors and families, they said.