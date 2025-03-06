Training Fund can future-proof workforce

The country’s Education and Training Boards have urged the Government to expedite the release of National Training Fund investment in Further Education and Training (FET) committed to under the last Budget.

Education and Training Boards Ireland see this as the key to driving sustained investment in Further Education and Training and equiping learners with the skills needed for a rapidly evolving economy.

Speaking to over 300 delegates at the National FET Conference 2025 held in Sligo – including FET personnel from across Galway & Roscommon ETB – ETBI General Secretary Paddy Lavelle emphasised the urgent need for the release of capital infrastructure funding and sustained investment to modernise Ireland’s FET sector:

“The Government has made lifelong learning a national priority and we welcome the pledge of €150m for the Further Education and Training sector, €235m for skills and apprenticeships, and the new programme for government commitment to unlock the NTF,” he said.

“However, ETBI would like to see this process expedited.

“The National Training Fund stands at a record surplus, yet our member ETBs continue to face constraints in infrastructure, digital capacity, and learner access. We are calling on the government to accelerate the unlocking of funds to ensure our Ireland’s workforce is not just prepared for the future but leading it.”

Welcoming Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless TD to the conference, ETBI reiterated the need for greater agility in releasing funds from the NTF to allow FET to expand, innovate, and deliver excellence.

“Minister Lawless has been a strong advocate for workforce development and digital transformation, and ETBI is urging his leadership to ensure that FET receives the investment necessary to support both learners and industries across Ireland,” said Paddy Lavelle.

Pictured: GRETB Chief Executive David Leahy addresses over 300 delegates at the ETBI National Further Education & Training Conference on Lifelong Learning held in Sligo.