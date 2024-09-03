Training and education roadshow to travel Galway towns this week
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A training and education roadshow is travelling to four Galway towns this week.
‘Making the Link for Work’ aims to introduce attendees to the wide range of courses and training provided by GRETB, Galway Rural Development, Equal Ireland, ATU, and the University of Galway.
The public information roadshow is first stopping off today at the Ard Rí House Hotel in Tuam from 10am-1pm.
It’ll then travel to Loughrea Hotel and Spa this Thursday, the Lady Gregory Hotel Gort next Tuesday, and finishes up Thursday September 12th at the Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe.
