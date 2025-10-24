Train service changes this weekend as Ceannt Station Platform 5 nears completion

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There will be some time changes to local train services this weekend as works at Ceannt Station continue.

Platform 5 is expected to be completed over the bank holiday, with lane closures and bus transfers to be in place between Galway and Athenry.

The 70 million euro renovation plans, which include a new roof, extra platforms and a new entrance, are expected to be completed in 2026.

Iarnród Eireann says a revised timetable for many services will be in operation over the weekend, and people are being ask to check online before setting out.

Irish Rail spokesperson Jane Cregan says bus transfers will be in operation on various routes: