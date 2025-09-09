Trail used by Olympian Mick Molloy named in his honour

A popular trail in the heart of Oughterard once used by the town’s phenomenal Olympian for cross-country training has been renamed in his honour.

Unassuming farmer and athlete supreme Mick Molloy died two years ago this month.

While his substantial collection of national and international medals and trophies are on display in the local community centre, local councillor Thomas Welby felt that the townspeople wanted to do something more to hail the remarkable achievements of their most famous son.

Chairman of The Corribdale Board which manages the community amenity, the Independent representative felt that dedicating the much-used 1.8km looped walking and running trail and erecting a plaque set in a limestone plinth detailing his remarkable story would be a fitting tribute to their sporting hero.

“Overall the park is in 12 acres of land purchased from the Land Commission 40 years ago by the community with a wooded area, a playground, a team zone, outdoor equipment and a fitstick trail — it’s a fantastic community facility which is used every week by Parkrun. Mick would have had cross country runs in Corribdale in his younger days,” explained Cllr Welby.

“Mick was the loveliest man. He never asked you to do anything to recall his achievements. This was a man who ran in Czechoslovakia when the Iron Curtain was still there. After he set the world record, he returned on the boat and drove home in time to bring his mother to Mass the next morning and didn’t tell anyone. There was nothing brash about him at all.”

Some of his records still stand today, decades after he set them, despite not having had the benefit of a professional coach.

Representing Ireland at the Mexico Olympics of 1968, he finished in 41st place in a field of 74 starters despite his lack of International experience, unfamiliarity with altitude conditions and running the final 12 miles in his bare feet — one of his shoes came off and he threw off the other.

He later set the world 30-mile track record of two hours 44 minutes and 47 seconds at Walton, near London, in 1974, a record which stood for four years. He was the holder of 15 All-Ireland gold medals for distances from five miles on the track to the marathon.

The athlete made his greatest mark at national level In 1966 when he won the Irish championships over 5 miles, 6 miles, 10 miles, 15 miles and the marathon distance, in addition to that National Senior Cross Country title. His achievements were recognised that year by the National Athletic and Cycling Association of Ireland (NACA), when they awarded him their Cuchulainn Trophy for Athlete of the Year.

His running career is documented by his brother Chris in his recent book, Molloy Brothers of Oughterard, which is for sale in the Oughterard Bookshop & Café priced at €15.

Pictured at the unveiling of a plaque in memory of Olympic runner Mick Molloyand the naming after him of the walking trail around the GAA pitch in Corribdale, Oughterard, were (from left) Paddy O’Holloran, Gerry Gibbons, John Joe O’Reilly, Chris Molloy and Cllr Thomas Welby. Photo: Sean Lydon.