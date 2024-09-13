Traffic sensors causing delays on Cong Road in Headford to be replaced next week
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Issues are still ongoing with traffic sensors on the Cong Road in Headford, which are causing long delays in the area.
The sensors are set to be replaced in works starting Monday, with traffic delays on the road still expected until then.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
While Councillor Andrew Reddington also says other works, such as line marking, have been ongoing for some time, which is adding to the delays.
The Fine Gael councillor says over thirteen thousand people travel through Headford on the Cong road every week:
The post Traffic sensors causing delays on Cong Road in Headford to be replaced next week appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
50-metre pool in mix for Leisureland under grand plan
A feasibility report on ambitious plans to transform Leisureland — including the provision of an ...
Mervue Utd and Salthill Devon maintain flying start to season
Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty Mervue United are the only local side to have won four Brod Tri...
Tribute to legacy of Chinese human rights campaigner
A bronze bust of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo, who spent his life campaigning for politi...
Higgins keeps it country as Galway East goes with Clo!
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley ‘Go with Clo’ was Clodagh Higgins’ ...
What happens to the keys to your home when you split up?
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara Divorce levels have jumped by a third in the...
Architecture festival puts focus on Ireland’s islands
The 2024 Architecture at the Edge Festival (AATE), which runs from Friday, September 20 to Sunday...
Three Galway trainers hit jackpot at their local track
NOBODY can recollect it ever being done at Ballybrit before as local trainers took the opening ca...
Rocío’s dance show on death and rebirth
Argentinian dance artist Rocío Dominguez will perform her new work MANY MEs at the city’s Black B...
Plans moving forward for cemetery at Renmore
A new city cemetery took a step forward this week as the Council submitted a planning application...