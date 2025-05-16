Traffic restrictions in the city today and Salthill tomorrow due to matches

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are reminding Galway motorists that there will be traffic restrictions close to Eamonn Deacy Park in Terryland this evening.

Galway are playing Sligo at 7.45p.m and large crowds are expected.

Tomorrow, the double header at Pearse stadium will lead to large traffic volumes and traffic restrictions.

The hurling match takes place at 2.30p.m and the football match at 5pm.

Gardaí in Salthill wish to advise that there will be traffic restrictions close to the stadium throughout the course of Saturday and to expect a large volume of traffic throughout the day.