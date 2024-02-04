Traffic plan for Tuam still stuck in a jam

A much-needed traffic management plan for the town of Tuam could be a year away, a meeting of local councillors has been told.

There have been several calls to address the problems of the traffic-choked town and it is particularly problematic near schools and the town centre.

The current plan has been in place for years and the meeting heard that it is fast becoming unfit for purpose.

Following representations from members of the public, Cathaoirleach Cllr Donagh Killilea raised the issue of illegal parking in the town.

He also said that there was a lack of loading bays in Tuam which was adding to the congestion, particularly in the mornings and afternoons.

Cllr Killilea said that there was also a distinct need for additional disabled parking spaces in the town.

Officials of Galway County Council conceded that there was a need to introduce a new traffic management plan.

They said that these issues could be examined with members of the public but that this process could take twelve months to conclude.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said that motorists were “driven to distraction” trying to negotiate the traffic in Tuam, particularly in the mornings when trying to get to work.

“There is a major problem with illegal parking which has to be addressed but we need to discuss the need for an outer bypass for the town. That has to be back on the table.

“It has been mooted for quite some time but we need to get serious about the issue and it has to form part of any traffic management plan. Pity it’s taking so long for a plan to be presented.”

It had been suggested that an outer bypass be provided linking Bishop Street to the Dublin Road which would take a considerable amount of traffic from the town centre.