  • Services

Services

Traffic management on the R344 at Inagh Valley due to rain damage

Published:

Traffic management on the R344 at Inagh Valley due to rain damage
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic management has been put in place on the R344 at Inagh Valley in Connemara due to rain damage

The heavy rain has affected a section of the embankment of the road

Traffic lights will be in place and the County Council says the road will be reduced to 1-lane for the coming days.

More like this:
no_space
NTA promises better bus services for South Connemara in coming months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Transport Authority has promised to improve bus serv...

no_space
UHG remains under pressure with 61 patients on trolleys

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG remains under pressure after the bank holiday weekend, with 6...

no_space
Connemara shepards in the mountains of US being remembered in Carna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara men who shepherded sheep in the mountains of Oregon and...

no_space
COPE Galway says new domestic violence leave should be doubled

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway says while full paid domestic violence leave set to b...

no_space
Thurs – Live from Sweeney Oil Terryland

Thurs – Live from Sweeney Oil Terryland. Ronan Lardner will broadcast The Live Wire on Th...

no_space
Two University of Galway graduates to be appointed as District Court Judges

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two University of Galway graduates, Fiona Brennan and Adrian Harr...

no_space
Galway highlighted as secondary city competing with global “superstar capitals”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been highlighted as an example of how secondary cities...

no_space
Planners approve bid to redevelop Seapoint in Salthill

The owner of Seapoint in Salthill has been given the go ahead to redevelop the site with a new ca...

no_space
Pizza proposal for landmark Galway City pub is “totally unsuitable”

Plans to create a pizza restaurant upstairs in the landmark Murphy’s Bar on High Street in Galway...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up