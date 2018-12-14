Traffic lights at Headford Road following burst watermain

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Temporary traffic lights have been installed at Headford Road, just outside the city due to a burst watermain.

The lights are located opposite Sceilig Ard near Ballinfoyle Mews.

Works are currently underway to fix the watermain but no timeline has yet been given for the route to be cleared.

Motorists are advised to avoid Headford Road while works are being carried out