Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the Headford Road this morning.
The two vehicle collision happened in the past half hour at the Curraghline and traffic is down to one lane as a result.
It’s not yet known if there are serious injuries but motorists are warned to avoid the area if possible.
Traffic down to one lane on Headford Road due to collision
