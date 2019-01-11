Traffic down to one lane on Headford Road due to collision

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the Headford Road this morning.
The two vehicle collision happened in the past half hour at the Curraghline and traffic is down to one lane as a result.
It’s not yet known if there are serious injuries but motorists are warned to avoid the area if possible.

