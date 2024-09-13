Traffic delays expected at Clooniffe Cross Moycullen after collision
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Motorists can expect delays at Clooniffe Cross just outside Moycullen after a collision this morning.
It’s understood a tractor and a large timber trailer went off the road and hit a wall.
Traffic is down to a single lane, and motorists are advised to expect delays.
