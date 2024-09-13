Traffic delays expected at Clooniffe Cross Moycullen after collision

Motorists can expect delays at Clooniffe Cross just outside Moycullen after a collision this morning.

It’s understood a tractor and a large timber trailer went off the road and hit a wall.





Traffic is down to a single lane, and motorists are advised to expect delays.

