Traffic chaos expected in city this evening as farmers plan tractor protest over EU rules
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Traffic chaos is expected around Galway city this evening, as farmers will carry out a tractor protest starting at Carnmore Cross at 5PM
The Irish Farmers Association has organised a series of protests across the country to show their support this evening to their European colleagues.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
They have been fighting against EU environmental rules which they say will ‘regulate them out of business’
The Galway demonstration will begin at 5PM, and will see up to 50 tractors travel from Carnmore Cross through Lough Atalia and into the city
Speaking to Keith Finnegan, County IFA Chair Stephen Canavan says farmers are at their wits end.
The post Traffic chaos expected in city this evening as farmers plan tractor protest over EU rules appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
O’ Cuiv says a lot of “misunderstanding and misinformation” around asylum seekers
There’s a lot of “misunderstanding and misinformation” in the public space abou...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of major expansion to well-known city bar
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a major expansion to a well k...
City-based tech firm secures €7m in funding to scale-up workforce and services
Cityswift, a tech firm based at Portershed in Galway, has secured €7m in funding to scale-up its ...
University of Galway hosting Postgraduate Open Day next Tuesday
University of Galway is hosting a Postgraduate Open Day next Tuesday February 6th. It’s a c...
Tough day for Galway teams but no need to press the panic buttons yet
Inside Track with John McIntyre PADRAIC Joyce must be sick of the sight of Mayo footballers by...
Community shows team spirit to support one of their own
The power of a community’s collective spirit has rarely been more evident than in Moycullen’s det...
Natura farm group seeks ‘crucial amendment’ to EU bill
THE Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has written to Irish MEPs, TDs and Senators...
Rural gangs strike again with spate of burglaries
Gardaí investigating a spate of burglaries in rural Galway late last week aren’t ruling out the p...
New single-motor version of XC40 caters to the desires of the modern driver
Volvo’s XC40 is around since 2020 when it won the Irish Car-of-the-Year award. That was for the i...