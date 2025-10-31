Traditional Turnip Carving Workshop Held In Galway City Museum

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Galway City Museum hosted a traditional Halloween turnip carving workshop for families today.
Our reporter James Varley got a hands-on experience as he tagged along to get a taster of the event
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Galway City Museum hosted a traditional Halloween turnip carving workshop for families today.
Our reporter James Varley got a hands-on experience as he tagged along to get a taster of the event
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Irish Traditional Music Archive’s concert tour is...
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA memorial mass for deceased staff of UHG and Merlin ...
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe West accounted for the highest volume of agricult...
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe new Connemara Pony Heritage Centre at Connemara N...
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe green light has been given for plans to demolish ...
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway has had the second-highest number of road deat...
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí recorded more than 200 firework offences in Ga...
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA woman in her 80s has died after a single car crash ...
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMApproval has been given for a major solar farm near K...