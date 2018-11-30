Trad legend Sharon teams up with rugby star Robbie for charity CD

He may have missed Ireland’s recent rugby heroics against the All Blacks – but former Connacht star Robbie Henshaw is about to prove that he has more than one string to his bow… or, in this case, tune in his accordion.

Because the Irish star has linked up with trad music legend Sharon Shannon, for a new album entitled the Secret Sessions, in aid of the South Westmeath Hospice.

Robbie is also joined by the Henshaw Family, who are steeped in Irish traditional music heritage, and the end result is a feast of trad that was recorded all in a single day.

That’s where it got its name – because the Secret Sessions is an extra special session, recorded at Dublin’s Camden Studios. It kicked off at 11am and was wrapped by 5pm when everyone was ready to go home.

The connection between Sharon and Robbie Henshaw came about through a mutual friend, as she explains.

“Ted Quinn and his family have been friends of mine for many years. Ted played and sang in a band with Billy Henshaw – Robbie’s grandad – for many years. Teddy’s wife Ann passed away at South Westmeath Hospice a few years back, so he and the Henshaws wanted to make a CD to fundraise for the hospice that cared for Ann during the most vulnerable time of her illness,” says Sharon.

