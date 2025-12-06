Trad legend leads community’s tribute to iconic Galway hurler

THE contribution made by Galway hurling legend, the late Michael Coleman, to his local community and church, will be remembered next week at a special musical event.

One of Ireland’s best known traditional folk singers – Seán Keane from Caherlistrane – will deliver the ‘evening of music’ in memory of Michael Coleman on Friday, December 12th, at Brooklodge Church, Ballyglunin, starting at 8pm.

The location for the concert is no coincidence as the late Michael Coleman – who passed away on February 7th last following an accident near his home at Crumlin, Ballyglunin – was one of the major driving forces behind the refurbishment and upkeep of Brooklodge Church.

A series of winter concerts were held at the church over the past decade or so to raise much needed funds for its upkeep, featuring local and national musicians and singers, including Eurovision winner Charlie McGettigan.

Michael Coleman, a three-times All-Star, All-Ireland and National League winner – and the driving force behind Abbeyknockmoy’s first ever senior hurling title in 1988 – was also a talented builder and decorator, whose handywork can be viewed each week by the congregation at the famous church.

Abbeyknockmoy Parish Priest, Fr. Ronnie Boyle, told the Connacht Tribune, that Michael Coleman had left a wonderful legacy of voluntary work, achievement, and contribution to the local community, that would never be forgotten.

“There was never any job too big for him to do and he had a real affinity for Brooklodge Church – he was an inspirational driving force in ensuring that this local place of worship would be kept and maintained to the highest standards.

“We were all shocked at his sudden passing last February – and what a loss he has been to his local community and especially to his family.

“This concert will remember him for what he was – a tremendous influence for good in the community, church and place, that he loved so well,” said Fr. Ronnie Boyle.

First and foremost, next week’s concert is an event to celebrate the memory of Michael Coleman and his contribution to his local community – any proceeds raised from the event will go towards the restoration and upkeep of his beloved Church, just yards away from his final resting place in the new Brooklodge Cemetery, that he helped to put in place.

■ Tickets for the concert [€30 each], which will start at 8pm sharp, are available at a number of local outlets including the Parish Office at Abbeyknockmoy Church; O’Donohoe’s; Mannion’s; and Ryan’s of Laragh. Tickets are also available on the idonate website under the heading of: Concert in Memory of Michael Coleman.

