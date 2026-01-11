Tractors Light Up for Iggy

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
More than 210 tractors and 13 trucks took part in the Light Up for Iggy Christmas Tractor Run at Galway Plaza, as families and the farming community came together to honour the memory of Iggy Daly and raise funds for Cholangiocarcinoma Ireland.
The festive event combined a brightly lit tractor run with family entertainment, raffles and prizes, with all proceeds supporting Éanna Ryan’s “Run for Iggy” campaign, ahead of his participation in the Marathon des Sables, a 250km ultra-marathon across the Sahara Desert in April.
Pat McDonagh, of Supermac’s and the Plaza Group said that the huge turnout showed the strength of community spirit in the west.
“Remembering Iggy in this way, while supporting such an important cause, made it a very special evening,” he said.
Prizes were awarded to the best decorated tractors, with donation buckets and QR code contributions generating strong support on the night.
All funds raised will go to Cholangiocarcinoma Ireland, supporting patients, families and ongoing awareness efforts.
Pictured: Some of the tractors taking part in the Light Up for Iggy Christmas Tractor Run at Galway Plaza.
