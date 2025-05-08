Trá na mBan An Spidéal noted by EPA for major improvements in water quality

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Trá na mBan An Spidéal has been noted by EPA for making major improvements in its bathing water quality

The beach previously had poor water quality but Special Management Plans were put in place to find and fix pollution problems.

A new wastewater treatment plant has been commissioned and all samples taken in the 2024 season were Excellent quality.

The latest EPA map shows that all other monitored beaches on the Galway coast had excellent quality bathing water.

While nationally 96 per cent of beaches have a “sufficient” water quality rating, Dr Eimear Cotter from the EPA says some beaches still need work.