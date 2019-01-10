Toyota set to hold Hybrid roadshow in city and Tuam

Potential Toyota customers can get a quick glimpse of the full range of Toyota hybrids cars for 2019 this coming Monday, January 14, at a roadshow in Galway City.

Interested customers and new car browsers can get an exclusive first look at the new range of Toyota’s self-charging hybrids at Tony Burke Motors, Ballybrit as part of the Toyota 2019 Hybrid Roadshow.

The Camry Hybrid, Corolla Saloon Hybrid, RAV4 Hybrid, Corolla Touring Sport and Corolla Hatchback Hybrid will all be on display in the Tony Burke Motors Toyota Showroom from 9.30am to 1pm on Monday.

Tony Burke Motors Sales Team will be on hand to take orders and inform visitors of Toyota’s 191 offers, including 3 years’ servicing as standard on all new models, 3 years free 24hr Roadside Assistance as standard, upgrade to Hybrid for less with Toyota Finance and Trade In-Trade Up Booster of up to €3,000 and more.

Later that day, the fleet of new cars will arrive at Frank Parsons Motors in Tuam for the afternoon from 4pm to 8pm as the Toyota 2019 Hybrid Roadshow whizzes to every corner of Ireland.

“We’re really excited about the new 2019 hybrid range, and demand has been phenomenal so far with hundreds of customers already reserving early arriving models which are fast running out for January and February delivery,” said Steve Tormey, Chief Executive of Toyota Ireland.

