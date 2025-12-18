Toyota introduces new motor insurance offering for Toyota and Lexus drivers

A new Toyota and Lexus Motor Insurance product has been launched in Ireland offering Toyota and Lexus drivers convenient access to tailored motor insurance cover. Developed in collaboration between Toyota Insurance Services – Toyota’s insurance centre of excellence – and Wrisk Europe GmbH – a leader in insurance technology – the launch represents a strategic expansion of Toyota’s insurance footprint to Ireland.

Wrisk with its advanced insurance technology platform, together with Toyota Insurance Services is bringing a more integrated and intuitive insurance experience to the Toyota ownership journey. The product is built to reflect Toyota’s quality standards while offering straightforward access, transparent cover, and competitive pricing for Toyota and Lexus customers in Ireland.

The policy offers comprehensive protection built around the real needs of Toyota and Lexus drivers. It includes flexible Any Driver Cover, Guaranteed Repairs using Genuine Toyota Parts, No Claims Bonus Protection, and Vandalism & Uninsured Driver Protection, with additional benefits for Hybrid and EV drivers such as battery cover, charging cable cover, and wallbox/charger protection.

“Our goal at Toyota Insurance Services is to create insurance experiences that genuinely enhance the Toyota and Lexus ownership journey.” said Ilya Smirnoff, General Manager International Division at Toyota Insurance Services. “This product has been designed to feel intuitive and reassuring from the moment a customer engages with it. By combining our insurance expertise with Toyota’s commitment to quality, we are delivering coverage that truly supports drivers in their day-to-day lives.”

Sebastian Hartmann (Director Business Development & Prokurist Wrisk Europe GmbH), Wrisk, commented: “The launch of a Toyota and Lexus motor insurance product in Ireland marks a significant milestone for Wrisk as we expand our presence in the European market. A comprehensive motor insurance product backed by our advanced technology platform, will deliver a simple and seamless digital insurance experience with great cover for Toyota and Lexus drivers.

Zoë Bradley, Head of Marketing Communications and Corporate Affairs at Toyota Ireland, added: “Introducing this new insurance offering is another way of delivering added value for Toyota and Lexus drivers. Developed between Toyota Insurance Services and Wrisk Europe GmbH this tailored and comprehensive insurance product provides a simple, digital and highly competitive insurance experience that complements the quality of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. At Toyota and Lexus, customers are at the centre of everything we do, and this new insurance offering strengthens our commitment to continuous improvement and providing access to services that make ownership easier, more convenient, and more rewarding. As Ireland’s best-selling car brand for the fifth consecutive year, Toyota continues to strengthen its offering with services that align with evolving driver expectations and market trends”.