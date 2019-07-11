Toyota announces plans to grow its LCV business

Toyota has announced an ambitious growth plan for its light commercial vehicle business with the introduction of the new PROACE CITY.

It is a sister van of the new Peugeot Partner, Opel Combo and the Citroën Berlingo and goes on sale here in Ireland in early 2020. It joins the PROACE medium duty van, the Hilux pick-up, and the legendary Land Cruiser in the Toyota LCV catalogue.

Described as a competitive and appealing addition to the Compact Duty Van (CDV) segment, it promises to deliver practicality with excellent load and loading length capacity and is one of few models that can carry two EURO-pallets. It also has three seats in the front-cabin, making it an attractive offering for customers.

Looking to the future and influenced by green issues, Toyota will also offer a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) version of the PROACE and PROACE CITY. This will especially benefit businesses that spend a lot of their time in urban areas, and allow Toyota meet customers’ changing business needs. These EV versions of the PROACE and PROACE CITY will have a phased introduction, from the end of 2021.

“The expansion of our LCV offering and future electrification plans show our commitment to focusing on the LCV market,” said Steve Tormey, Chief Executive of Toyota Ireland.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.