Town Hall Theatre is to host a special screening of cancer survivors’ doccumentary this afternoon

The Town Hall is to host a screening of cancer survivors’ documentary this afternoon to mark World Cancer Research Day.
‘The People There to Catch Us’ tells the story of Tom Hope and Rachel O’Mahony, two cancer survivors who work alongside researchers at the University of Galway and Precision Oncology Ireland.
The documentary shines a light on the lived experience of cancer survivors, their contribution to research and the ongoing work of research centres, it aims to help cancer patients live with the disease.
The screening takes place in the Town Hall Theatre at 4.30pm.
Admission is free but registration is required via Eventbrite.ie
