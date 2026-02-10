Town Hall birthday showcases Galway at its cultural best

-
There was much applause at Galway’s Town Hall Theatre recently for President Catherine Connolly and her predecessor, Michael D Higgins, who were among the guests as the venue celebrated its 30th anniversary.
Guest of honour President Connolly, in her speech, stressed the importance of such spaces – listing some of the local and visiting companies that had played to local and visiting audiences in the venue.
She thanked general manager Fergal McGrath and his predecessor, the late Michael Diskin for their stewardship of the Town Hall and its sister theatre, The Black Box.
The Black Box has been mooted for either replacement or refurbishment, something the arts community has been calling for. Referring to the importance of the Dyke Road venue also, President Connolly said she would leave its progression to the politicians.
General Manager of Druid Theatre, Maureen Kennelly, speaking on behalf of that company’s Artistic Director, Garry Hynes who was unavoidably absent, recalled the official opening, 30 years ago to the date. The play at the Town Hall that night was Martin McDonagh’s Beauty Queen of Leenane which has since gone on to win several Tony awards and be staged all over the world. But, back then it was a new work by an unknown playwright. Maureen Kennelly praised the then manager Michael Diskin for having had the vision to choose Druid and that play as the Town Hall’s opening production.
That close, fruitful relationship between Druid and the Town Hall has continued, she said, thanking Fergal McGrath for his role in that.
President Connolly spoke of an event that she had been involved with during Michael Diskin’s tenure and which had had a profound effect on her – an occasion in memory of 48-year-old Tipperary woman Bríd Cummins. Bríd Cummins, who worked in the arts community and who’d had mental health issues was living in a City Council house and was threatened with eviction by the Council.
She fought it but wasn’t successful. On December 6, 2004, the day she was due to vacate the house, she was found there, dead. The housing agency COPE had been told by Galway City Council not to provide emergency accommodation for her. Her treatment by the Council provoked anger and calls for a public enquiry.
President Connolly recalled how that event for Bríd Cummins, held in the City Council-owned venue, had been facilitated by Michael Diskin and expressed her gratitude to the late manager for that.
Maureen Kennelly reiterated its importance as a venue for the arts community.
The previous Thursday, people had gathered there to remember theatre technician, Mike ‘Psych’ Byrne, who had died unexpectedly the week before. Ms Kennelly thanked Fergal McGrath for giving friends and colleagues a place to gather and celebrate Psych’s life.
Those were among the poignant moments in an evening filled with memories and music. But it was one that also looked to the future, as Deputy Mayor of Galway, Councillor Alan Cheevers spoke of his wish that the theatre would continue to thrive for the next 30 years.
Host, Fergal McGrath, taking his lead from President Connolly, blended Irish and English in his address, as he thanked the staff – front-of-house and backstage – who had helped make the theatre such a success since the former courthouse, jail and cinema was repurposed 30 years ago, by architect Colm Ó Riain, in a project driven by the then Minister for Arts, Michael D Higgins.
The former president and his wife Sabina were in the audience and were warmly applauded for his role in creating that venue and the Black Box.
Present too was former Mayor Micheál Ó hUiginn, who, with Michael D, had performed the official opening in 1996.
He was seated beside current City Councillor Eddie Hoare, in the same row as President Connolly and her husband Brian, for the commemorative concert, which featured a sublime performance by the Whileaways and guests, including poet Rita Ann Higgins, Leo Moran and Pádraig Stevens, and Mary Coughlan, in a special event that was a true celebration of local talent.
The two venues had been built in the era of former City Manager Joe Gavin, who was unable to attend. However, the current City Council CE Leonard Cleary was at the concert.
Reflecting on the first night and on present times, Fergal McGrath observed that the voice on the theatre’s pre-recorded message, welcoming audiences to the auditorium, belonged to Niamh Thornton, whose parents Anne and Tommy were present.
In the 1990s, Anne, who was working in Druid, gave Garry Hynes a script one day. It had come in from an unknown writer and Anne urged her to read it. That writer was Martin McDonagh and the rest, as they say, is history.
Pictured: President Catherine Connolly speaking in the Town Hall Theatre last Sunday during the evening to mark the 30th anniversary of the official opening of the Theatre. Looking on is Fergal McGrath, Venue Director, Town Hall Theatre.
