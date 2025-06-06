Town Hall and Pálás host screenings for Galway Film Fleadh
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Judy Murphy
~ 4 minutes read
The 37th Galway Film Fleadh will run from July 8-13 at the Town Hall Theatre and the currently closed Pálás Cinema. The Fleadh has made an agreement with Galway City Council to manage the troubled Pálás for the duration of the festival.
The opening film, on July 8, is the Irish premiere of Re-Creation, co-directed by Jim Sheridan and David Merriman. It follows a fictitious trial in which the jury must decide whether British journalist Ian Bailey is guilty of the 1996 murder of French filmmaker Sophie Toscan Du Plantier. The cast includes Vicky Krieps, Jim Sheridan, Aidan Gillen and Colm Meaney.
From director Trisha Ziff comes Gerry Adams, a Ballymurphy Man. For the first time, Gerry Adams sits down to tell his story, from teenage activist to party leader. It will have its world premiere on July 12 at 4pm at the Town Hall.
The Fleadh’s closing film is The Life of Chuck, based on Stephen King’s novella, adapted for the screen and directed by Mike Flanagan. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillian and Mark Hamill, it will screen on July 13, at 7.30pm at the Town Hall.
Galway film, Báite, directed by Ruán Magan, will receive its world premiere at the Fleadh. When a body is found in the receding waters of a lake in 1975, life will never be the same again for 23-year-old Peggy Casey, who runs the local pub. With a cast that includes Eleanor O’Brien, Moe Dunford, Pádraig Ó Loingsigh, Juliette Crosbie, Denis Conway, Gearóid Kavanagh, Fionnuala Gygax, Mark MacGearailt, Aonghus Óg McAnally, Tara Breathnach and Oisín Mistéil, this Irish-language film will premiere on July 9, at 7pm at The Town Hall.
Agatha’s Almanac, which won Best Canadian Documentary at Hot Docs 25, will receive its Irish premiere at the Pálás on July 9. It follows 90-year-old Agatha who lives a solitary life on her ancestral farm, preserving heirloom seeds in her handmade universe.
In Irish film Sunphlowers, Catherine discovers her husband Michael dead on their farm. As she begins to sort through his affairs, she uncovers a web of secrets and devastation that changes the course of her grief. Directed by Dave Byrne, with a cast that includes Anne McCrudden, Patrick Bergin, Abigail O’Regan and Jerry Fish, it will have its world premiere on July 10 at 9.30pm at the Town Hall.
US film Adult Drama follows Morgan, a sheltered 17-year-old, struggling to define who she is in order to write her college entrance essay. Its international premiere will take place on July 11 at 7.15pm at the Pálás.
Writer Manchán Magan travels across Ireland’s sacred sites in Listen to the Land Speak, uncovering wisdom in the land, language and myths. Directed by Maurice O’Brien, it will have its world premiere on July 12 at 2pm at the Town Hall.
Horseshoe, set in the West of Ireland, is a drama-comedy with a twist. When family patriarch Colm dies, his four estranged adult children are among the people who don’t mourn him.
But the legalities of his will must be observed, and more than one Canavan sibling is harbouring secrets. Directed by Adam O’Keefe and Edwin Mullane, it will have its world premiere on July 12 at 7pm at the Town Hall.
All that’s Left of You premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, when it was praised as ‘a deeply moving epic of Palestinian intergenerational trauma’. It will have its Irish premiere on July 13, at 2pm in the Town Hall.
Other events are yet to be announced, including the Fleadh’s Shorts programme with more than 100 short films. Full details of these and other events will be announced on June 24.
Tickets can be booked at galwayfilmfleadh.com, the Town Hall Theatre box office, or at 091-569777.
Pictured: Anne McCrudden in Irish film Sunphlowers
