Town Centre scheme will breathe new life into old Nuns’ Island Theatre

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 4 minutes read
There was good news for Galway last week as the Government unveiled the five projects to benefit from a slice of €32 million in funding to regenerate old heritage buildings and turn them into vibrant urban centres.
The Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme – or THRIVE – will see funding of €3.8m to renovate the existing Nuns’ Island Theatre in the heart of the city, and completely refurbish the Church House to the rear.
The work will link the buildings into a new multi-purpose creative centre, named Creative Space, on Nuns’ Island.
The two historic buildings located on the site are situated on the western side of the River Corrib; the Nuns’ Island Theatre is a former Presbyterian Church and the Church House, also known as ‘The Manse’ attached to the rear of the Theatre, originally served as a home for the church’s various Ministers.
Public consultation on the role and functions of the Nuns’ Island site and its place within the creative and cultural landscape of the city was conducted by Urban Lab Galway on behalf of Galway City Council and the University of Galway in 2021 and 2022.
Responses from the consultation identified that people wanted to see a multifunctional space that could be used for rehearsals, studios, meetings, events and administration.
Creative Space will offer Galway’s artistic community rehearsal and performance space and will promote the venue as the space for innovative and experimental work by emerging companies, individuals and minority communities in Galway.
Galway City Council said that the long-term aim of the CreativeSpace concept was to consolidate Galway Arts Centre’s position as a key resource for artists.
“This will be achieved by promoting Nuns’ Island theatre as Galway’s ‘go to’ venue for emerging theatre and performing companies; by providing space at affordable rates to enable Galway’s artists to bring their projects to stage; and by nurturing amateur artists through our comprehensive youth-led programme,” said a Council statement.
Welcoming the announcement, Galway West FG TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton said that there was no doubt that the Nun’s Island Theatre was in need of a revamp.
“Additionally, the hidden gem, which is Church House, to the rear of the Theatre, will now provide a multi-purpose creative hub for the city … which will offer Galway’s artistic community much needed additional rehearsal and performance space.
“While Galway is recognised as the arts capital of Ireland, our cultural infrastructure does not always live up to that standard and this development will help address that deficit.”
The Nuns Island Theatre, which is home to Galway Youth Theatre, and which more recently has become a rehearsal space for Galway musicians, is run by the Galway Arts Centre on behalf of the Galway City Council.
“I had recently secured funding, totalling €179,893, from Government to ensure that Church House did not become derelict, and I am very pleased to now be in a position to announce significant further funding for both buildings,” Minister Naughton noted.
Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív said that the THRIVE fund was empowering communities across the country to shape the future of their urban centres by identifying opportunities which will help ensure their long-term vitality.
And Minister Anne Rabbitte described it as ‘an exciting project which will breathe new life into these historic buildings’.
“Once completed I have no doubt that it will be a hugely valuable asset for Galway City, one which can be enjoyed by people of all ages,” she said.
The new was also welcomed by Denis Kelly, Director of the Northern and Western Regional Assembly.
“Vacancy and Dereliction is a significant challenge across our urban centres and has contributed to the decline of our Towns, Villages and Cities,” he said.
“The THRIVE scheme is an example of an innovative funding mechanism to deliver 100% funding to Local Authorities that will support the renewal of our urban centres and reinforce the positive image of them as desirable places to live, work, and visit.
“These projects will not only bring vacant and derelict heritage buildings back to life but will serve as a catalyst for the regeneration of our Town centres – a key policy of the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategies adopted by the Regional Assemblies,” he added.
Galway is one of five urban centres set to benefit from funding totalling €32 million under the Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme. THRIVE is co-funded by the Government of Ireland (40%) and the European Union (60%) under the Northern and Western Regional Programme 2021-2027.
Pictured: How the revamped Nuns’ Island Theatre will look when completed.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Tuam student ensures every dog has its day
A campaign launched by a 13-year-old North Galway student for the creation of a dog park in Tuam ...
Hardy warriors tackle Connemara course in Mountain Running League
Forty hardy runners took part in the recent mountain race on Mount Gable near the village of Clon...
Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’Hara chosen as Sinn Fein Candidate for Galway East in General Election
Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’Hara has been selected as Sinn Fein’s candidate f...
Galway’s man of many parts is back for another year at Festival of Kerry
Galway’s man of many parts – broadcaster, County Councillor and perennial MC – Ollie Turner is ba...
Ballinasloe company celebrates 75 years – and five generations of family business
It started with humble beginnings and an Adana hand-operated printing machine in 1949 – but KPW P...
Imelda May ensures life’s a picnic for Galway singer
A rising star of Galway’s music scene is one of an elite group of Irish buskers who will be mento...
Restoration of water supply in Oranmore and Maree pushed out to midnight
The restoration of the water supply in Oranmore and Maree has been pushed out to midnight. Origin...
Public consultation opens on enhancement scheme for key Tuam area
Public consultation has opened on the Ballygaddy Road park enhancement scheme in Tuam. Galway Cou...
Galway’s The Saw Doctors added to next week’s lineup for Electric Picnic
Galway’s The Saw Doctors have been added to the lineup for Electric Picnic. The festival ki...