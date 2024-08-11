Town Centre scheme will breathe new life into old Nuns’ Island Theatre

There was good news for Galway last week as the Government unveiled the five projects to benefit from a slice of €32 million in funding to regenerate old heritage buildings and turn them into vibrant urban centres.

The Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme – or THRIVE – will see funding of €3.8m to renovate the existing Nuns’ Island Theatre in the heart of the city, and completely refurbish the Church House to the rear.

The work will link the buildings into a new multi-purpose creative centre, named Creative Space, on Nuns’ Island.

The two historic buildings located on the site are situated on the western side of the River Corrib; the Nuns’ Island Theatre is a former Presbyterian Church and the Church House, also known as ‘The Manse’ attached to the rear of the Theatre, originally served as a home for the church’s various Ministers.

Public consultation on the role and functions of the Nuns’ Island site and its place within the creative and cultural landscape of the city was conducted by Urban Lab Galway on behalf of Galway City Council and the University of Galway in 2021 and 2022.

Responses from the consultation identified that people wanted to see a multifunctional space that could be used for rehearsals, studios, meetings, events and administration.

Creative Space will offer Galway’s artistic community rehearsal and performance space and will promote the venue as the space for innovative and experimental work by emerging companies, individuals and minority communities in Galway.

Galway City Council said that the long-term aim of the CreativeSpace concept was to consolidate Galway Arts Centre’s position as a key resource for artists.

“This will be achieved by promoting Nuns’ Island theatre as Galway’s ‘go to’ venue for emerging theatre and performing companies; by providing space at affordable rates to enable Galway’s artists to bring their projects to stage; and by nurturing amateur artists through our comprehensive youth-led programme,” said a Council statement.

Welcoming the announcement, Galway West FG TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton said that there was no doubt that the Nun’s Island Theatre was in need of a revamp.

“Additionally, the hidden gem, which is Church House, to the rear of the Theatre, will now provide a multi-purpose creative hub for the city … which will offer Galway’s artistic community much needed additional rehearsal and performance space.

“While Galway is recognised as the arts capital of Ireland, our cultural infrastructure does not always live up to that standard and this development will help address that deficit.”

The Nuns Island Theatre, which is home to Galway Youth Theatre, and which more recently has become a rehearsal space for Galway musicians, is run by the Galway Arts Centre on behalf of the Galway City Council.

“I had recently secured funding, totalling €179,893, from Government to ensure that Church House did not become derelict, and I am very pleased to now be in a position to announce significant further funding for both buildings,” Minister Naughton noted.

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív said that the THRIVE fund was empowering communities across the country to shape the future of their urban centres by identifying opportunities which will help ensure their long-term vitality.

And Minister Anne Rabbitte described it as ‘an exciting project which will breathe new life into these historic buildings’.

“Once completed I have no doubt that it will be a hugely valuable asset for Galway City, one which can be enjoyed by people of all ages,” she said.

The new was also welcomed by Denis Kelly, Director of the Northern and Western Regional Assembly.

“Vacancy and Dereliction is a significant challenge across our urban centres and has contributed to the decline of our Towns, Villages and Cities,” he said.

“The THRIVE scheme is an example of an innovative funding mechanism to deliver 100% funding to Local Authorities that will support the renewal of our urban centres and reinforce the positive image of them as desirable places to live, work, and visit.

“These projects will not only bring vacant and derelict heritage buildings back to life but will serve as a catalyst for the regeneration of our Town centres – a key policy of the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategies adopted by the Regional Assemblies,” he added.

Galway is one of five urban centres set to benefit from funding totalling €32 million under the Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme. THRIVE is co-funded by the Government of Ireland (40%) and the European Union (60%) under the Northern and Western Regional Programme 2021-2027.

Pictured: How the revamped Nuns’ Island Theatre will look when completed.