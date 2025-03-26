Tourism networking event shows power of the collective in Connemara

A large gathering of diverse tourism businesses from across the county got together recently – to see how the collective could better promote tourism across the county, but particularly in Connemara and on the islands of the west.

The theme of the tourism season networking event, held at Wildlands in Maigh Cuilinn, was ‘Stronger Together – Ní neart go cur le chéile’ – offering attendees the chance to explore opportunities for collaboration, receive updates from the agencies attending and to discuss the promotion of Connemara and the Islands as a tourist destination.

The focus of the Costa Gaelach event was to allow attendees the opportunity to network with each other, make new connections and strengthen current collaborations.

Representatives from Fáilte Ireland – Wild Atlantic Way Team, Údarás na Gaeltachta, Galway County Council & CAITN also made contributions on the day giving an update on current projects and supports available.

Speaking after the event Daithí O’Gallagher of Fáilte Ireland said that the attendance was ‘not only a testament to the hard work of the Costa Gaelach team but also reflects the willingness across Connemara to work together to strengthen the tourism industry and collaborate to ensure that the benefits of tourism are felt in every corner of the county’.

“Galway stretches across the Wild Atlantic Way and the Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands brands, and it was fantastic to see representation from East Galway at the event too,” he said.

“From the Islands and Gaeltacht region to the unique heritage, the lake lands and mountains, Galway has it all, and with a strong tourism community at its core, it is no wonder it has become such a world class tourism destination.”

Feidhmeannach Turasóireachta le hÚdarás na Gaeltachta Meadbh Seoighe said that the networking event showed ‘what a diverse, enthusiastic and active tourism industry we have in Connemara and the Islands’.

“From the Cósta Gaelach to the mountains of north Connemara there’s no doubt we are as good, if not better than many international visitor destinations,” she said.

Dominic Ó Móráin, of Chósta Gaelach Chonamara agus Árann said that they had already achieved a lot as a destination – but that there was clearly more to come.

“There was a fantastic turnout with great energy and definite positivity for the season ahead in the room. Significant networking opportunities were created between businesses and the agencies represented at the event,” he said.

Pictured: Orla and Gabriel Faherty, Aran Islands Goats Cheese, with Yvonne and Patricia Flaherty, Connemara Lettings, at the Tourism Networking Day in Wildlands. Photos Sean Lydon