Tourism boost as sun shines on staycationers

Galway is on target to beat its forecast of a three per cent growth in tourism this year as a result of a surge in last minute bookings during the heatwave – leading to a prediction of “an absolutely cracking 2018”.

The Central Statistics Office reported that overseas trips to Ireland from January to May this year were up 8% on the same period last year with double digit growth from North America, up 12%, and Mainland Europe, up 12%. Travel from Britain had increased by 2% on 2017.

The latest news from airports is positive too – it was the busiest June ever in Dublin Airport and Shannon Airport is on track to have its busiest year in over a decade.

At least 70% of accommodation providers and service operators were expecting a really strong performance this summer according to a survey published earlier in the year. Half of the business owners reported an increase for the first four months of 2018.

“Based on what we’re hearing from operators, there is real evidence of a balmy bonanza so we think it’s going to be an even better season than they had expected,” exclaimed new head of the Wild Atlantic Way in Fáilte Ireland, Miriam Kennedy.

“They’re saying it’s up on last year – quite a good bit up on last year but have no figures until the end of the summer. Everybody has seen an upsurge. Galway is just buzzing and Connemara and the Aran Islands have really seen a good ripple effect. I think this weather has benefited the whole county.”

Irish holiday-makers have decided to stay local rather than venturing overseas during the prolonged warm spell which is the key reason for the last-minute bookings in hotels and B&Bs across the county. Hotels are reporting very high room occupancy levels over a prolonged season.

Last year the Wild Atlantic Way recorded a tourist spend of €2.8 billion – the highest ever recorded.

