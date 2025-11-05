  • Services

Touring theatre project for primary schools in Galway city and Connemara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A tour of primary schools in Galway City and Connemara is showing pupils the process of creating a play

It’s being organised by An Taibhdhearc, Ireland’s National Irish Language Theatre in collaboration with Seó Linn, a new theatre project created in partnership with local schools.

The project is collaborating with primary school teachers teaching through Irish and it’s aim is to engage and inspire the next generation of Irish speakers.

Neasa Ní Chuanaigh, one of the co- creators of Seó Linn, explains how it works

