Tough terrain for Galway’s runners in cross country season finale

THE National Novice Cross Country and Juvenile Uneven Ages Cross Country finals for U11s up to U19s were held last Saturday in Navan Adventure Park, in wet and windy conditions. The event featured some hugely competitive races on a true and testing cross country course.

Galway were well represented at juvenile level, with Tuam AC, Craughwell AC, East Galway and GCH fielding athletes and teams across all races

Notable performances for county runners included a fine run by Oisin Maher of Clifden, running with Westport AC who was placed 16th in the U11 race, which was held in difficult conditions. At U13 level, Mathys Bocquet of Craughwell was Galway’s best finisher of the day in sixth place, while Gearoid King of Castlegar did very well in his first National race, coming 15th overall.

At U15 level, Ross McGuinness of Craughwell AC performed well, finishing in 13th place, while Aine O’Farrell of Athenry produced a strong run as she finished 8th in the U19 girls race.

At adult level, Galway fielded two strong novice teams, with the Galway women’s squad combining well over the 4km two lap circuit, to finish 11th overall. The team was led home by Cliodhna Ruane of Corrib AC ahead of Eleanor Whyte, Deirdre McCrae and Mags Sheridan, all of GCH, with top contender Aisling Joyce, also of GCH, unfortunately having to withdraw mid-way with a foot injury. Individually, NUI Galway athletes Orna Murray and Aoife O’Brien had two fine runs, claiming 13th and 22nd place respectively.

The novice men’s race over 6km was a real spectacle to watch with over 250 runners taking on the testing hilly and twisty circuit. Zak Hanna of Newcastle AC in Down won an exciting event, with Galway’s best finisher being Craughwell AC athlete Damien O’Boyle in 31st place, with clubmate Kevin Mooney next in 44th, followed Jack Miskella (Craughwell), Neill Keane and Naoise O Gibne of GCH, and Mark Davis of Craughwell, completing the six scorers for the Galway team. Craughwell AC was placed 12th club overall, with Galway county in 8th overall.

