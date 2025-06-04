Tough questions expected at meeting over €8m drop in value of new City Council HQ

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tough questions are expected to be asked over the €8m drop in the value of the City Council’s new home at Crown Square.

Despite the €36m purchase being made in 2022, there’s still a long way to go before staff actually make the move.

Valuations now show it’s worth between €28m and €29m – and the full building still has to be fitted out at major extra cost.

Difficult questions will likely be asked when the matter is discussed in-depth at the July meeting of Galway City Council.

It’s not just about the cost – the local authority has long been accused of rushing through the purchase, in a secretive manner.

David Nevin has been speaking to Councillor Alan Cheevers about the latest update.