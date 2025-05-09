Top-two heading for final-day clash to decide league title

Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty

As the top two of Salthill Devon and Mervue United continued on their winning ways in the Premier League and set up a potential title-decider in Drom on Friday May 23 to decide on the destiny of the title, for the remainder of the teams in the top flight it is just a matter of completing their programme and putting the feet up for the summer.

Both Devon and Mervue had comfortable 6-1 wins over Renmore and Athenry respectively over the weekend. At home in Drom, Salthill Devon scored three early goals to set themselves on the path to a comfortable victory as Timmy Molloy, Matthew Barrett, and Jack Arra all scored twice for the home selection. Stuart Donoghue got a rare goal for the visitors on an even rarer appearance.

Against an Athenry side that started with just 10 players, Mervue United were sluggish enough for a spell before running out convincing 6-1 winners. Enda Curran notched a hat-trick – which included two penalties – while Lewis Waweru, Jason Molloy, and Charlie Concannon also found the net for the home side.

Adam Duffy headed the lone reply for the visitors, who were restored to 11 players when former great Emmett Byrne went off and bought a pair of boots and joined his 16-years-old son Charlie on the pitch for an hour.

Moyne Villa are one of three sides sharing third position and in one of three midweek games, goals from Gusi Khumalo and Tommy Doyle left them with a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Renmore. Niall Martyn and Daniel Kinneen responded with the goals for the city side.

Ciaran Black and Enda Curran exchanged the goals as Maree-Oranmore and Mervue United finished level at 1-1; while the outcome was the same as Ben Lalor and Rafael Shakhnazryan found the net for Colga and Hibernians.

Pictured: The Knocknacarra squad which captured the U-16 Connacht Cup last Saturday, beating Castlebar Celtic 4-0 in the final. Back row, from left: Hesley Rayan, King Praise Osastin, Cian Vaux, Rian Smith, Dara Dalton, Fionn Molloy, Richie Gedmintas, Charlie Gannon, Oscar Connors, and Abdul Ahli. Front: Ned Rodriguez, Robert Telka, Evan Flaherty, Wayne Daly, Shaane Rather, Mikey Fullard, John Reilly, and Eoin Conlon.