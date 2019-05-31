Top trio Breaking Trad for Valerie’s of Aughrim

There’s a treat in store for fans of Irish music next Friday, June 7, when the group Breaking Trad play Valerie’s of Aughrim.

Breaking Trad is made up of Dónal Murphy (accordion), Niall Murphy (fiddle) and Mike Galvin (guitar/vocals).

Dónal, from Abbeyfeale in West Limerick, holds numerous All-Ireland titles on button accordion and melodeon.

Niall from Camlough, South Armagh, is also a winner of multiple awards including the All-Ireland Senior Fiddle competition, Fiddler of Dooney and Fiddler of Oriel.

Mike Galvin has vast experience working in a range of musical styles from rock and roll to Irish traditional.

As a group, the trio have toured extensively around the world, performing at major festivals and music venues, while individually they have performed with some of the biggest names across a range of genres, including Four Men and a Dog, Cara Dillon, De Dannan, dance star Michael Flatley, bluegrass guitarist/singer Dan Tyminski (Alison Krauss and Union Station), country legend Randy Travis and more. Dónal is also a member of the renowned Sliabh Luachra group, Sliabh Notes.

Their music has been described by critics as ‘dazzling’, ‘unorthodox and unique’, and ‘high octane’, while Mike Galvin has been praised for his ‘exquisite vocals’.

The Breaking Bad concert at Valerie’s of Aughrim, will kick off at 9.30pm on Friday next June 7. Admission is €15 and tickets can be reserved on 0909-673734 or 086-2830673.