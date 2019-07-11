Top prize for Galway mum whose family doubled overnight

A Galway woman – whose family of four doubled to eight after the sudden death of her sister – has been crowned as Ireland’s Mum of the Year.

Caitríona Nic Mhuiris (53) from Newcastle in Galway city she and husband Séamus became guardians to their four nieces after her sister Una died from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

And Una’s daughters, ranging in age from eight to 14, moved in with their aunt, uncle and cousins.

But her journey didn’t end there, because Caitríona completed a diploma in Child Bereavement through the Irish Hospice Foundation to better understand the impact of grief in children.

And as a result, her development of knowledge has led to the establishment of Kinship Care Ireland.

Kinship Care is an international term, used by the United Nations, to recognise these children who are in this form of care.

All of that swayed the judged to choose the Galway woman as the overall winner at this year’s Woman’s Way & Beko Mum of the Year Awards last week.

And she was in the best of company at a special lunch in the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Dublin for this, the 16th year of the awards.

