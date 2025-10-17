Top national award for climate team at Galway City Council

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council’s climate action and sustainability team has taken a top national award.

They were named ‘Team of the Year’ at the Climate Change Leadership Awards held in Dun Laoghaire.

They were recognised for their exceptional cross-departmental collaboration, community engagement, and delivery of pioneering climate projects.

They include the NetZeroCities Pilot Cities Programme, the Galway Climate Inspirations Festival, the renewable-powered Westside eMobility Hub and and the Grattan Beach Living Lab.