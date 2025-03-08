Top Galway talent shines at County Scór Sinsear Finals

Ballindereen Community Centre was packed to capacity for the County Scór Sinsear Finals on Saturday last – and they were royally entertained by some of the finest talent in GAA Clubs across the county.

Teams from Abbeyknockmoy, Ballindereen, Beagh, Caltra and Corofin took part in the various competitions and provided an excellent night’s entertainment.

All the winners will go forward to represent Galway in the Connacht Final which is being held in Tubbercurry, Co Sligo on March 22.

All of this follows on from a very successful Scór na nÔg competition which saw Claregalway take home the All-Ireland Instrumental Music title in Monaghan earlier this year.

“Scór is definitely alive and well in the county and preparations are afoot for the upcoming Scór na bPáistí competition taking place later in the year,” said a spokesperson for the committee.

“We want to wish all of our Galway winners the very best of luck in the Connacht Final,” they added.

Pictured: Corofin’s Francis Tyrell, Colin Mc Donagh, Joe O Brien, Michael Furey, Sheila Lynch, Mary Tyrell, Mary Murtagh and Sabrina Melvin, Set Dancing winners at the County Scór Sinsear Finals.