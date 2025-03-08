Top Galway talent shines at County Scór Sinsear Finals

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
Ballindereen Community Centre was packed to capacity for the County Scór Sinsear Finals on Saturday last – and they were royally entertained by some of the finest talent in GAA Clubs across the county.
Teams from Abbeyknockmoy, Ballindereen, Beagh, Caltra and Corofin took part in the various competitions and provided an excellent night’s entertainment.
All the winners will go forward to represent Galway in the Connacht Final which is being held in Tubbercurry, Co Sligo on March 22.
All of this follows on from a very successful Scór na nÔg competition which saw Claregalway take home the All-Ireland Instrumental Music title in Monaghan earlier this year.
“Scór is definitely alive and well in the county and preparations are afoot for the upcoming Scór na bPáistí competition taking place later in the year,” said a spokesperson for the committee.
“We want to wish all of our Galway winners the very best of luck in the Connacht Final,” they added.
Pictured: Corofin’s Francis Tyrell, Colin Mc Donagh, Joe O Brien, Michael Furey, Sheila Lynch, Mary Tyrell, Mary Murtagh and Sabrina Melvin, Set Dancing winners at the County Scór Sinsear Finals.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway-based designer to showcase her work at Ireland’s Biggest Fashion Show
A Galway-based designer – whose designs have married her own life journey from the Ghana’s coasta...
Environmental action tops the agenda at Galway County Youth Climate Assembly
The generation most vested in addressing the issue of climate change most the most of a platform ...
Protest against gender-based violence taking place in Galway city tomorrow
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA protest against gender-based violence is taking pla...
Long delays on N83 as a result of very serious injury road collision near Claregalway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are long delays this evening on the N83 Galway ...
Wreath laying ceremony in Athenry to commemorate 1916 leader
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA wreath laying ceremony is taking place in Athenry t...
International Women's day exhibition at UG to feature on Nationwide
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn International Women's Day 'Empower Her' exhibition...
People in Galway share why it's important to mark International Women's Day
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople in Galway city have been sharing why they thin...
Just 6 percent of new Garda recruits for North Western region
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust six percent of the newest batch of Garda recruit...
Teenager who tried to murder priest in Renmore to be assessed for autism
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA 17-year-old who pleaded guilty to the attempted mur...