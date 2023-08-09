Top Galway chef delighted to showcase Irish produce at Dublin Horse Show
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Top Galway chef JP McMahon says he’s delighted to showcase Irish produce at Dublin Horse Show
The Dublin Horse Show is expected to attract 120-thousand people at the RDS this week.
The event is now in its 148th year, with competitions running until Sunday.
Start-up food vendors along with larger companies are on hand to keep the visitors fed.
Michelin star chef JP McMahon is glad to be back this year
