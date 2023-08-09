  • Services

Top Galway chef delighted to showcase Irish produce at Dublin Horse Show

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Top Galway chef JP McMahon says he’s delighted to showcase Irish produce at Dublin Horse Show

The Dublin Horse Show is expected to attract 120-thousand people at the RDS this week.

The event is now in its 148th year, with competitions running until Sunday.

Start-up food vendors along with larger companies are on hand to keep the visitors fed.

Michelin star chef JP McMahon is glad to be back this year

