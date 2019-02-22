Top-class classical duo tuning up for lunchtime concert

Composer and violist Sebastian Adams and cellist Yseult Cooper Stockdale will be in concert at the O’Donoghue Centre, NUIG, next Wednesday February 27, at 1.05pm sharp.

The concert is part of Music for Galway’s Lunchtime Series, a co-production with NUIG’s Arts in Action series.

Dubliner Sebastian Adams, a composer and viola player who was born in 1991, will present a programme of contemporary music and discuss the modern composers and performers who have influenced him. He will also be premiering his composition, Feedback 1.

Cork cellist Yseult Cooper Stockdale has worked with the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra and Concert Orchestra and has been a member of London’s Southbank Symphonia, an international chamber orchestra comprised of some of the world’s most promising music graduates.

