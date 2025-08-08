  • Services

Services

Top-class cast for ‘Finding Sophie’

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Top-class cast for ‘Finding Sophie’ Top-class cast for ‘Finding Sophie’
Share story:

Actors Denis Conway, Kieran Coppinger, Anna Healy and Charlene Kelly will star in the world premiere of Finding Sophie by Christian O’Reilly, directed by Andrew Flynn, when it opens in Galway’s Town Hall Theatre next month.

The play, which will run from September 5-13, is the sequel to Christian’s award-winning 2012 play, Sanctuary. Kieran and Charlene, who are members of Blue Teapot Theatre Company, starred  as Larry and Sophie in the 2012 stage premiere at Blue Teapot’s theatre in the city’s west end. They also took on the roles for the screen version of Sanctuary, and now they’re reprising them for the sequel.

They’ll be joined by award-winning actors Denis Conway (Hangmen, Sive, The Lonesome West, From a Low and Quiet Sea) and Anna Healy (Druid O’Casey, The Last Return, Audrey or Sorrow).

Finding Sophie began life when Christian O’Reilly (Unspeakable Conversations, No Magic Pill, Sanctuary) began to wonder what might have  become of Larry and Sophie after the events of that first play, 13 years ago.

“As I wrote it, I was driven by an urge to answer this question and by the thrilling prospect of working again with two of my favourite actors – Kieran and Charlene – who embody Larry and Sophie so authentically and so beautifully,” he says.

And, it’s “a dream come true” to have Anna Healy and Dennis Conway  on board.

Director Andrew Flynn (The Ferryman, Hangmen, Sea Wall, From a Low and Quiet Sea), describes Finding Sophie as “funny, tragic and tender” and is looking forward to rehearsals. Directing a new play is always special, he says, because “there is no road map to guide you”, and the “collaborative journey is thrilling”.

Sanctuary became an instant hit when Blue Teapot staged it in 2012, breaking new ground with its depiction of a sexual relationship between Larry and Sophie – two people with intellectual disabilities (ID), played by Kieran and Charlene, two actors with ID.

As the sequel opens, Larry and Sophie haven’t seen each other in 13 years. They do reunite, which ignites a shared dream of a life together, but life and love for people with ID is not simple. A co-production between Decadent Theatre and the Town Hall Theatre, Finding Sophie will have its world premiere at the Town Hall on September 10, with previews on Friday and Saturday, September 5 and 6.

It’s at 8pm on September 5 and 6, and again from September 10-13. There’s a matinee at 2pm on Saturday, September 13. Booking at tht.ie, 091-569777 or at the box office.

Pictured: Anna Healy and Denis Conway are joining Kieran Coppinger and Charlene Kelly to complete the cast of Finding Sophie.

 

More like this:
no_space
Galway auditions this weekend for becoming video doorbell voice

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Galway auditions to become the Irish voice of a d...

no_space
‘Connections’ celebrates bonds between Irish people and sea

Connections, a new, solo exhibition from Patrick Kenneally, will open at Kinvara’s Courthouse Gal...

no_space
Slick Salthill side lay down positive county title marker

Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-17 Mountbellew-Moylough 1-10 By STEPHEN GLENNON AT TUAM STADIUM ...

no_space
Oughterard fly out of blocks in convincing first round win

Oughterard 0-22 St Michael's 2-10 By Mike Rafferty at Pearse Stadium IN a wind assisted ...

no_space
Clifden Arts Festival hits the right note

The eclectic music programme for this year’s Clifden Arts Festival, which runs from September 17-...

no_space
Tourism plan highlights current domination of Galway’s bustling nighttime economy

A new tourism working group will examine the feasibility of developing another major attraction f...

no_space
Seoighthe keeps mum on her shock parting from SocDems

The Social Democrats’ representation on Galway City Council has been halved following the resigna...

no_space
Wedding photographer comes to the rescue of baby swallows

A herculean effort by a group of women — worthy of St Francis of Assisi himself — has saved the l...

no_space
Galway rejects Doran McMahon and his ilk

Bradley Bytes  - A sort of political column by Dara Bradley A total of 60,652 people voted in ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up