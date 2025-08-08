Top-class cast for ‘Finding Sophie’

Actors Denis Conway, Kieran Coppinger, Anna Healy and Charlene Kelly will star in the world premiere of Finding Sophie by Christian O’Reilly, directed by Andrew Flynn, when it opens in Galway’s Town Hall Theatre next month.

The play, which will run from September 5-13, is the sequel to Christian’s award-winning 2012 play, Sanctuary. Kieran and Charlene, who are members of Blue Teapot Theatre Company, starred as Larry and Sophie in the 2012 stage premiere at Blue Teapot’s theatre in the city’s west end. They also took on the roles for the screen version of Sanctuary, and now they’re reprising them for the sequel.

They’ll be joined by award-winning actors Denis Conway (Hangmen, Sive, The Lonesome West, From a Low and Quiet Sea) and Anna Healy (Druid O’Casey, The Last Return, Audrey or Sorrow).

Finding Sophie began life when Christian O’Reilly (Unspeakable Conversations, No Magic Pill, Sanctuary) began to wonder what might have become of Larry and Sophie after the events of that first play, 13 years ago.

“As I wrote it, I was driven by an urge to answer this question and by the thrilling prospect of working again with two of my favourite actors – Kieran and Charlene – who embody Larry and Sophie so authentically and so beautifully,” he says.

And, it’s “a dream come true” to have Anna Healy and Dennis Conway on board.

Director Andrew Flynn (The Ferryman, Hangmen, Sea Wall, From a Low and Quiet Sea), describes Finding Sophie as “funny, tragic and tender” and is looking forward to rehearsals. Directing a new play is always special, he says, because “there is no road map to guide you”, and the “collaborative journey is thrilling”.

Sanctuary became an instant hit when Blue Teapot staged it in 2012, breaking new ground with its depiction of a sexual relationship between Larry and Sophie – two people with intellectual disabilities (ID), played by Kieran and Charlene, two actors with ID.

As the sequel opens, Larry and Sophie haven’t seen each other in 13 years. They do reunite, which ignites a shared dream of a life together, but life and love for people with ID is not simple. A co-production between Decadent Theatre and the Town Hall Theatre, Finding Sophie will have its world premiere at the Town Hall on September 10, with previews on Friday and Saturday, September 5 and 6.

It’s at 8pm on September 5 and 6, and again from September 10-13. There’s a matinee at 2pm on Saturday, September 13. Booking at tht.ie, 091-569777 or at the box office.

Pictured: Anna Healy and Denis Conway are joining Kieran Coppinger and Charlene Kelly to complete the cast of Finding Sophie.