Tony Canavan appointed Regional Executive Officer for the new HSE West and North West region
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Saolta Health Care CEO Tony Canavan has been appointed Regional Executive Officer – REO – for the new HSE West and North West region
The region will serve the people of Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, West Cavan, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Caoimhe Killeen reports:
The post Tony Canavan appointed Regional Executive Officer for the new HSE West and North West region appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Hundreds of kids flock to Teddy Bear Hospital at University of Galway
Fun isn’t usually a word we’d associate with hospitals. But that’s exactly the ...
Hail warning issued for the Galway area by Met Eireann
A hail warning has been issued for the Galway area by Met Eireann. There will be a chance of hail...
UG Students Union to focus on environmental issues during Wasted Week
The University of Galway’s Student Union have launched Wasted Week, which will focus on env...
Galway Travellers to make voting call alongside Referendum Information Campaign
Galway Travellers are to make a voting call alongside the Referendum Information Campaign at an e...
Plans for Galway’s first dog park in Oranmore rejected
County planners have rejected plans for Galway’s first dog park in Oranmore. The park would...
Councillor walks out of Ballinasloe meeting during flag of peace discussion
A County Councillor has walked out of a Ballinasloe District meeting during a discussion on flags...
Man arrested after €32k worth of drugs seized in city
A man has been arrested after €32 thousand worth of drugs were seized in the city. It’s aft...
Mairead Farrell hits out at Taoiseach over “regret” comment on vulture funds
Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has hit out at the Taoiseach over comments he made on vulture fund...
Tanaiste praises “courage and integrity” of Salthill man elected to top European human rights role
The Tanaiste says a Salthill man’s “courage, integrity and resilience” will ben...