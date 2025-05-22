Tony Burke Motors hosting major in-store event until end of the month

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Toyota is kicking off the Irish summer with new offers on its electrified models available from this week. From now until May 31, customers can avail of Ireland’s best-selling car brand’s choice of largest-ever Power-Up Boosters, up to €3,000, or APR’s as low as 2.9% with Toyota Easy PCP finance.
To support customers in Galway in choosing the best powertrain for their lifestyle, Tony Burke Motors will be hosting the ever-popular Power of Choice events until the end of the month.
Customers are strongly encouraged to visit Tony Burke Motors their local dealership to discuss Toyota’s Power of Choice range and find the perfect model to suit their needs. And better yet, order soon, and you’ll have your new car ready for the June bank holiday thanks to speedy May deliveries.
The in-store event at will give customers the opportunity to experience each powertrain and familiarise themselves with Toyota’s mission to lower carbon emissions, creating a better world for all.
Toyota’s 252 offers feature attractive power-up boosters or low APR financing on some of their most in-demand models. Highlights include – the fully electric bZ4X, available with either a €2,000 Power-Up Booster or a 3.9% APR; and the C-HR Plug-In Hybrid Electric, which offers drivers the best of both worlds, is also on offer with a €3,000 Power-Up Booster or 2.9% APR on the Premium Edition, or a €2,000 Power-Up Booster or 3.9% APR on the Sport, Sport+, and Sol editions.
Customers who visit the Power of Choice Event at Tony Burke Motors can explore the full electrified Toyota range, test drive Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid, and Electric models and discuss their needs with Tony Burke Motors’ expert sales team.
■ For more information, contact Tony Burke Motors on (091) 480123 or send an email to sales@tonyburkemotors.ie; or to book a test drive, log on to www.tonyburkemotors.ie/# arrange-a-test-drive.
Pictured: The team at Tony Burke Motors, from left: sales executives Shaun Donnellan, Nigel Buckley, Robert Doyle, and Mike McMahon; business manager, Inga Juozunaite; dealer principal, Tony Burke; new car sales manager, Adrian Boyle; and head of sales operations, Charlie Donnellan.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Oh là là – no boobs, bottoms or trains merci
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara The fashion world was all agog once with the...
New vision for the west as five-year blueprint to be announced
The state agency charged with driving economic and community development in the west will unveil ...
Does sporting success carry too high a price?
A Different View with Dave O’Connell There’s a price to be paid for everything – even success....
Having your own home moves further out of reach
World of Politics with Harry McGee I bought my first house almost 30 years ago. I had not inte...
New single tracks progress of Galway singer/songwriter
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Galway native Dylan Connolly announced himself as KONNO last S...
Connacht end disappointing campaign on a winning note
Zebre 12 Connacht 22 By JOHN FALLON Interim head coach Colm Tucker said that Connacht pl...
One-in-a-million Corsa rolls off the production line
Opel is celebrating a major milestone. One million of the current generation Corsa F, first launc...
Portumna Mart back to normal this week
THERE was relief in East Galway farming circles this week when Portumna Mart re-opened for its no...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 American invasion What the Irish Tourist Development Association is doing in conjuncti...