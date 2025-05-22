Tony Burke Motors hosting major in-store event until end of the month

Toyota is kicking off the Irish summer with new offers on its electrified models available from this week. From now until May 31, customers can avail of Ireland’s best-selling car brand’s choice of largest-ever Power-Up Boosters, up to €3,000, or APR’s as low as 2.9% with Toyota Easy PCP finance.

To support customers in Galway in choosing the best powertrain for their lifestyle, Tony Burke Motors will be hosting the ever-popular Power of Choice events until the end of the month.

Customers are strongly encouraged to visit Tony Burke Motors their local dealership to discuss Toyota’s Power of Choice range and find the perfect model to suit their needs. And better yet, order soon, and you’ll have your new car ready for the June bank holiday thanks to speedy May deliveries.

The in-store event at will give customers the opportunity to experience each powertrain and familiarise themselves with Toyota’s mission to lower carbon emissions, creating a better world for all.

Toyota’s 252 offers feature attractive power-up boosters or low APR financing on some of their most in-demand models. Highlights include – the fully electric bZ4X, available with either a €2,000 Power-Up Booster or a 3.9% APR; and the C-HR Plug-In Hybrid Electric, which offers drivers the best of both worlds, is also on offer with a €3,000 Power-Up Booster or 2.9% APR on the Premium Edition, or a €2,000 Power-Up Booster or 3.9% APR on the Sport, Sport+, and Sol editions.

Customers who visit the Power of Choice Event at Tony Burke Motors can explore the full electrified Toyota range, test drive Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid, and Electric models and discuss their needs with Tony Burke Motors’ expert sales team.

■ For more information, contact Tony Burke Motors on (091) 480123 or send an email to sales@tonyburkemotors.ie; or to book a test drive, log on to www.tonyburkemotors.ie/# arrange-a-test-drive.

Pictured: The team at Tony Burke Motors, from left: sales executives Shaun Donnellan, Nigel Buckley, Robert Doyle, and Mike McMahon; business manager, Inga Juozunaite; dealer principal, Tony Burke; new car sales manager, Adrian Boyle; and head of sales operations, Charlie Donnellan.