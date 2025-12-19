  • Services

Tonery’s comes tumbling down to make way for hotel

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

One of Galway’s best-known pubs has come tumbling down — to make way for a new hotel in Bohermore.

Tonery’s Bar will be replaced by a 160-plus bedroom hotel that will be four floors high facing Bohermore road, with a further two storeys on the sloping site to the rear.

The pub was purchased by Jim and Margaret Tonery from previous owners Johnny and Kate Martyn in the late 1950s and has been in the Tonery family hands since.

Planning permission was granted by Galway City Council to Carra Shore Hotel (Galway) Limited in April last year for the demolition of the pub at 144 Bohermore and an adjoining shed.

The decision was unsuccessfully appealed to An Coimisiún Pleanála by An Taisce, who argued that there was no justification for having another large hotel close to the city centre in Galway.

The developers also lodged an appeal against a condition of the City Council’s planning permission, which required the removal of an upper floor from the plans.

An Coimisiún Pleanála ruled against city planners on the issue, saying: “The proposed height of up to four storeys as taken from the street, is not excessive and complies with all relevant guidance with respect to building height, urban design and placemaking.”

Originally Carra Shore had sought planning permission for a 182-bedroom hotel, but scaled back the plans in February last year in response to concerns raised by the City Council, reducing the gross floor area and the number of bedrooms to 163.

Pictured: How the new hotel in Bohermore will look.

