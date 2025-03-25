  • Services

Tomorrow's Corrib Beo lunchtime talk to focus on 'Connecting Corrib Communities'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tomorrow’s Corrib Beo lunchtime talk at Galway City Museum is to focus on ‘Connecting Corrib Communities’

It will explore the deep-rooted fishing traditions and prehistoric past of Oughterard and The Claddagh.

The speaker is Bill Daly, the local archaeologist with the Oughterard Culture and Heritage Group.

He has built replica artefacts to showcase the prehistoric and historical landscapes of Lough Corrib and its surrounding areas

There will be a small selection of Mesolithic artefacts on display tomorrow

Admission is free, but pre-registration is encouraged

