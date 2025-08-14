Tom Doyle Motors Open Day in Loughrea

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
The Opel Vauxhall Club Ireland are delighted and exicited to have been invited to attend an “Open Day” by Tom Doyle Motors, Loughrea on Saturday 16th August.
This is one of the events to celebrate their 40 years in business and that is a huge milestone for any business. The club is thrilled to be asked to be a part of it as they have had open days at Tom Doyles in the past and were always well attended.
Anyone with any old or new Opel or Vauxhall to come along on Saturday from 11.00am to 3.00 pm and enjoy the craic and banter and the cars.
It would be great also to show your support for Tom Doyles and the Opel Vauxhall Club Ireland and who knows you might even join up with the club. Hope to see you all there.
