Tobar Éanna in Barna to feature in TG4 documentary tonight

Tobar Éanna in Barna to feature in TG4 documentary tonight
Tobar Éanna (St. Enda’s Well) in Barna is set to feature in a TG4 documentary tonight.

Ag Triall ar an Tobar is a six-part documentary series that explores the myths and legends associated with Ireland’s Holy wells.


St. Enda, whom the well is named after, was a 5th-century warrior prince who founded Irish monasticism and established a community on Inis Mór.

The documentary airs at 8:00 this evening.

