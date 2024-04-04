Tobar Éanna in Barna to feature in TG4 documentary tonight





Tobar Éanna (St. Enda’s Well) in Barna is set to feature in a TG4 documentary tonight.
Ag Triall ar an Tobar is a six-part documentary series that explores the myths and legends associated with Ireland’s Holy wells.
St. Enda, whom the well is named after, was a 5th-century warrior prince who founded Irish monasticism and established a community on Inis Mór.
The documentary airs at 8:00 this evening.
The post Tobar Éanna in Barna to feature in TG4 documentary tonight appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
