Tobar Éanna in Barna to feature in TG4 documentary tonight

Tobar Éanna (St. Enda’s Well) in Barna is set to feature in a TG4 documentary tonight.

Ag Triall ar an Tobar is a six-part documentary series that explores the myths and legends associated with Ireland’s Holy wells.





St. Enda, whom the well is named after, was a 5th-century warrior prince who founded Irish monasticism and established a community on Inis Mór.

The documentary airs at 8:00 this evening.

