Tánaiste to visit Craughwell and Loughrea today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris is to carry out a series of engagements in Craughwell and Loughrea this afternoon.

He will officially open Senator PJ Murphy’s constituency office in Killora at lunchtime.

From there he’ll travel to Abbey village in Loughrea to meet with the Tidy Towns committee.

His next engagement will at Loughrea’s Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese for a questions and answers session with local Fine Gael members.

Tánaiste Harris will then leave Galway for a series of engagements in County Clare.