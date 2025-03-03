  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Tánaiste says Government keen to see progress on new Emergency Department at UHG

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Tánaiste says Government keen to see progress on new Emergency Department at UHG
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Tánaiste has indicated the Government is keen to see progress on a new Emergency Department at UHG.

The matter was raised in the Dáil by Galway West Fianna Fail TD John Connolly, who said there’s been many “false dawns” in recent years.

The long-planned new ED has suffered repeat delays, as the scope of the project was changed to be a part of a full new block.

At a recent meeting, the HSE confirmed that an overall masterplan for the development of the entire site until 2045 is almost complete.

And speaking in the Dáil, Minister Simon Harris accepted that the delays over the years are very frustrating for patients and staff.

More like this:
no_space
Local TD says uncertainty in Claregalway over ongoing liquidation of Xerotech completely unacceptable

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD says there's great "uncertainty" in Clareg...

no_space
Events in City, Gort and Loughrea for Local Enterprise Week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEvents are taking place across Galway city and county...

no_space
Excellent quality 43-acre residential farm comes to market

A 43 acre residential farm near Portumna, Co Galway has just come on the market with Larkin Aucti...

no_space
Ballinasloe Enterprise Hub to receive quarter of a million euro in funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver a quarter of a million euro in funding has been ...

no_space
409 Bus to be extended to Parkmore Industrial Estate from March 9th

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe 409 bus route will be extended to Parkmore Indust...

no_space
Renvyle House plants four hectares of native woodland as part of sustainability programme

An iconic Connemara hotel has undertaken a significant Native Woodland Planting initiative as par...

no_space
University of Galway students take to the ring for cancer research charity

University of Galway CancerSoc students will come out fighting at the Clayton Hotel next Wednesda...

no_space
Crime expert warns over knife culture

A FORMER Garda Crime Prevention Officer has warned of the growing dangers of knife carrying by yo...

no_space
Local TD tells Dáil not one single affordable house built in East Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNot one single affordable home has been delivered in ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up