Tánaiste says Government keen to see progress on new Emergency Department at UHG

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Tánaiste has indicated the Government is keen to see progress on a new Emergency Department at UHG.

The matter was raised in the Dáil by Galway West Fianna Fail TD John Connolly, who said there’s been many “false dawns” in recent years.

The long-planned new ED has suffered repeat delays, as the scope of the project was changed to be a part of a full new block.

At a recent meeting, the HSE confirmed that an overall masterplan for the development of the entire site until 2045 is almost complete.

And speaking in the Dáil, Minister Simon Harris accepted that the delays over the years are very frustrating for patients and staff.